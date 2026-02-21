Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Bay of Cádiz
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Bay of Cádiz, Spain

1 bedroom apartment in El Puerto de Santa Maria, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
El Puerto de Santa Maria, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/2
Cielos is an exceptional collection of 15 designer apartments, blending 19th-century traditi…
$422,341
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
