Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Bay of Cádiz
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Bay of Cádiz, Spain

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Cadiz, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cadiz, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Stunning top floor corner apartment located in the popular urbanization of Las Violetas. T…
$211,612
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Puerto Real, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Puerto Real, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Fully reformed, completely furnished, even appliances and with the community paid all year. …
$162,713
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Cadiz, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cadiz, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Stunning corner apartment on the top floor, located in the popular urbanization of Las Viole…
$208,563
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
3 bedroom apartment in Puerto Real, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Puerto Real, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
A completely renovated house, very bright and cozy. 2 ° floor without an elevator. It is loc…
$155,119
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bay of Cádiz, Spain

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go