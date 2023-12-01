Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Bay of Cádiz

Residential properties for sale in Bay of Cádiz, Spain

2 properties total found
3 room apartment with water system, with Light, with T. V. in Puerto Real, Spain
3 room apartment with water system, with Light, with T. V.
Puerto Real, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€150,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment with terrace, with water system, with telephone in Puerto Real, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with water system, with telephone
Puerto Real, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€143,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Bay of Cádiz, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir