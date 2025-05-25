Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Barcelones
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses in Barcelones, Spain

сommercial property
56
restaurants
14
offices
4
shops
13
Warehouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehouse 893 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Warehouse 893 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 893 m²
Commercial ship for rent located in excellent Industrial Polygon of Alicante. Located in the…
$660,646
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go