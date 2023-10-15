Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Сommercial property for Sale in Barcelona, Spain

10 properties total found
Hotel 88 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel 88 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Bedrooms 88
DescriptionSale of a luxury 5* hotel in the center of Barcelona for 56 million euros!Locatio…
€56,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Description3 * Hotel in the center of Barcelona, ​​€ 19.0 million, 5% profitability!Location…
€19,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Description2* Hotel in the center of Barcelona, ​​4.75 million €, 5.5% profitability!Locatio…
€4,75M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Area 1 915 m²
DescriptionGreat Christmas offer: 3 * Hotel in the center of Barcelona, 8 million euros, 5% …
€8,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Area 2 700 m²
DescriptionGreat 3* Hotel right in the city center of Barcelona, ​​15 million €, 5,5% profit…
€15,00M
Hotel 18 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel 18 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Bedrooms 18
Area 1 000 m²
DescriptionHotel 2 * for sale in the center of Barcelona.Consists of 18 rooms, designed for …
€6,50M
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Barcelona, Spain
Area 12 m²
Great hotel with vineyard located in Penedes, Barcelona, Spain. The hotel has 2 suites and 1…
€10,00M
Hotel 75 rooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Barcelones, Spain
Hotel 75 rooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Barcelones, Spain
Rooms 75
Offered for sale fantastic hotel in Barcelona, Spain This hotel is located in a very quiet …
€35,70M
Investment 75 rooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Barcelones, Spain
Investment 75 rooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barcelones, Spain
Rooms 75
For sale hotel, in a picturesque place surrounded by gardens on Montjuic mountain. The hote…
€35,00M
Investment 70 rooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Barcelones, Spain
Investment 70 rooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barcelones, Spain
Rooms 70
A five-star boutique hotel with an impressive view of Barcelona and the Mediterranean Sea i…
€35,00M

Property types in Barcelona

hotels
