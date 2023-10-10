Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Commercial
  4. Balearic Islands
  5. Hotels

Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Balearic Islands, Spain

Pla de Mallorca
8
Ibiza
3
Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
Area 9 500 m²
DescriptionHotel 3 * in Ibiza, 16.9 million euros!!! Consists of 106 rooms.Located 100 meter…
€16,90M

Property types in Balearic Islands

сommercial property
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir