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Lakefront Villas for sale in Bajo Guadalentin, Spain

;
Mazarron
34
Alhama de Murcia
21
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1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Attractive villa with with large roof top terrace, garden and parking without pool  located …
$379,979
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Properties features in Bajo Guadalentin, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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