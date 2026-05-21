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Terraced Townhouses in Bajo Guadalentin, Spain

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Mazarron
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2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Mazarron, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
Amazing townhouse with rooftop terrace, stunning sea view and community pool located close t…
$341,433
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mazarron, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
Amazing townhouse with rooftop terrace, stunning sea view and community pool located close t…
$299,766
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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Properties features in Bajo Guadalentin, Spain

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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