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Townhouses in Bajo Guadalentin, Spain

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Mazarron
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5 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Mazarron, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
Amazing townhouse with rooftop terrace, stunning sea view and community pool located close t…
$341,433
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mazarron, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
The new residential complex consists of 12 adjacent villas on one level, located in the urba…
$337,695
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mazarron, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Located in the cozy town of Mazarron, this residential complex of 10 townhouses is a great o…
$337,695
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Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
An exclusive complex of two new houses in a privileged area of Puerto de Mazarrona, just 150…
$294,042
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mazarron, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
Amazing townhouse with rooftop terrace, stunning sea view and community pool located close t…
$299,766
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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Properties features in Bajo Guadalentin, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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