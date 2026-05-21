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Lakefront Penthouses for sale in Bajo Guadalentin, Spain

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Mazarron
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1 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 3/4
Luxury penthouse with large roof top terrace and paddle tennis courts located in a golf reso…
$296,469
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Properties features in Bajo Guadalentin, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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