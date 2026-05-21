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Pool Houses for Sale in in Bajo Guadalentin, Spain

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Mazarron
62
Alhama de Murcia
53
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12 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Elegant detached villa with roof top terrace, large basement and community pool situated in …
$429,675
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Charming detached villa with a spacious roof top terrace, basement and community pool in an …
$336,520
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Mazarron, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
Amazing townhouse with rooftop terrace, stunning sea view and community pool located close t…
$341,433
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
Number of floors 1
Premium spacious villa with large roof top terrace and private pool in a golf course with 24…
$439,898
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Amazing villa with a large roof top terrace, garden and private pool located next to a golf …
$368,744
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Luxury villa with a large roof top terrace, garden and private pool located next to a golf c…
$322,651
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Kolasin ValleysKolasin Valleys
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 1
Attractive top floor duplex house with large roof top terrace and paddle tennis courts locat…
$289,742
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 1
Attractive villa with with large roof top terrace, garden and private pool located on a golf…
$386,029
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Attractive villa with with large roof top terrace, garden and parking without pool  located …
$379,979
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
Beautiful villa with large roof top terrace, private pool and garden located next to a golf …
$352,149
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 279 m²
Number of floors 1
Spacious brilliant villa with a large roof top terrace, large garden and private pool locate…
$484,927
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Mazarron, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
Amazing townhouse with rooftop terrace, stunning sea view and community pool located close t…
$299,766
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch

Property types in Bajo Guadalentin

villas
bungalows
townhouses

Properties features in Bajo Guadalentin, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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