Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Bajo Guadalentin
  4. Residential
  5. Castle

Castles in Bajo Guadalentin, Spain

Castle Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Castle in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Castle
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Area 2 226 460 m²
We present a plot on the Mediterranean coast in the city of Alhama de Murcia.Amazing Spanish…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bajo Guadalentin, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go