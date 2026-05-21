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Lakefront Apartments for sale in Bajo Guadalentin, Spain

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Alhama de Murcia
55
Mazarron
17
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2 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 3/4
Luxury penthouse with large roof top terrace and paddle tennis courts located in a golf reso…
$296,469
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Mazarron, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
Awesome middle floor apartment with amazing lake views, large terrace, community pool and 24…
$265,116
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Realting.com
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Property types in Bajo Guadalentin

penthouses
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Bajo Guadalentin, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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