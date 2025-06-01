Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Baix Penedes
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Baix Penedes, Spain

2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Calafell, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calafell, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Cozy apartment on the first line of the sea, penthouse with a terrace of about 25 m2, 2 bedr…
$563,630
2 bedroom apartment in Calafell, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calafell, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Spectacular penthouse with tourist license and sea views, high rental yield of 8%. Excellent…
$486,222
