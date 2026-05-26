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Beach Villas in Baix Llobregat, Spain

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Castelldefels
16
Gava
3
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1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 331 m²
Number of floors 3
5-Bedroom Sea View Detached Villa in Barcelona Close to the Beach Newly built luxury villa w…
$2,83M
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Properties features in Baix Llobregat, Spain

with Mountain view
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Luxury
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