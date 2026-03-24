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Terraced Apartments for sale in Aspe, Spain

3 BHK
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2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Aspe, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Aspe, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Modern ground floor apartment with garden and terrace surrounded by nature Delivery date:…
$225,118
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 2
Amazing penthouse with large roof top terrace, garden and stunning mountain view surrounded …
$236,663
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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