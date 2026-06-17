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Terraced Villas for sale in Arona, Spain

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2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 140 m²
An exclusive property is available for sale with the option to purchase the company's shares…
$1,70M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 214 m²
Located in one of the most exclusive and peaceful residential areas of Chayofa, just a few m…
$922,513
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