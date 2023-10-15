Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Arona, Spain

8 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Arona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 468 m²
New luxury villa in Caldera del Rey luxury class with private pool in a prestigious area on …
€2,95M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон in Arona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
€695,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон in Arona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 564 m²
For sale two-story villa in the Roque del Conde area, Costa Adeje . The villa has a pool of …
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Arona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
On sale is a luxury villa with stunning views of the ocean and the Teide volcano located in …
€500,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Arona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 253 m²
On sale is a separate villa located in the Valle San Lorenzo area, Arona municipality. Ar…
€590,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Arona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Three-story fashionable villa for sale in Los Christianos.  The total area is 335m2, includi…
€575,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Arona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 545 m²
Modern corner villa located in one of the best residences of the city of Los Cristianos - Me…
€880,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Beautiful villa with breathtaking ocean views near the Palm Mar Nature Reserve. This fully r…
€895,000
