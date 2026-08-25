Pool Villas for sale in Arona, Spain

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Villas with Private Pool in Arona, Spain

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4 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Three-story fashionable villa for sale in Los Christianos.  The total area is 335m2, includi…
$670 615
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Villa 3 bedrooms in El Bebedero, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
El Bebedero, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
On sale is a luxury villa with stunning views of the ocean and the Teide volcano located in …
$583 143
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 253 m²
On sale is a separate villa located in the Valle San Lorenzo area, Arona municipality. Ar…
$688 109
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 545 m²
Modern corner villa located in one of the best residences of the city of Los Cristianos - Me…
$1,03M
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