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Pool Townhouses in Arona, Spain

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4 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Townhouse for sale in La Finca, first phase of Aguilas del Teide. On the ground floor there …
$305 567
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3 bedroom townthouse in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Townhouse for sale in the newly built elite residential complex PortoNovo in the center of L…
$635 626
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
For sale corner three-story townhouse with an area of 135 m². Located in El Camison, on the …
$465 348
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Red Fenix MontenegroRed Fenix Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
For sale a three-story townhouse located in El Camison, on the border between the cities of …
$524 829
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