  2. Spain
  3. Arona
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garden

Townhouses with garden for sale in Arona, Spain

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Contemporary Villas Near the Beach and Golf in Los Alcázares, Costa Cálida Modern Living by…
$458,155
1 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
This exclusive development on the Costa Blanca offers a privileged setting, located less tha…
$370,399
2 bedroom apartment in Benahavis, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Fantastic apartment in the prestigious Los Flamingos area of ​​Benahavís. The home features…
$670,137
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in Valencia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Valencia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Large apartment for sale in the New Campanar area, Valencia: 118 useful meters out of 141 me…
$367,266
2 bedroom apartment in Malaga, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 4
96 Amazing Real Estate in the El Limonar Area of Málaga The real estate for sale is located …
$537,834
Villa 8 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Undoubtedly one of the most spectacular contemporary residences in Spain, this property is n…
$11,90M
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Santiago de la Rivera has great tourist and ecological attraction with blue flag beaches tha…
$452,312
2 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Bungalow in San Miguel de Salinas, Alicante They have 2 or 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms built …
$392,563
Apartment in Adeje, Spain
Apartment
Adeje, Spain
Area 895 m²
We offer for sale a Premises in the Paraíso del Sur complex in Playa Paraiso. The total area…
$2,03M
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Italiano, Українська
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
3 bedroom detached villas with private pool in Condado de Alhama Golf Resort . NEW BUILD VIL…
$421,045
3 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
3 bedroom apartments & penthouses in Condado de Alhama Golf Resort . NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN…
$248,598
3 bedroom house in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom house
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale new villa in a popular area by the lake in Torrevieja. Plot of 400 sq.m. The house …
$668,660
