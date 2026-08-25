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Terraced Studios in Arona, Spain

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4 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Exclusive! Cozy and bright studio apartment in the prestigious Paraíso Royal complex, locate…
$300 989
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Studio apartment in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
First line from the beach! We offer for sale a studio apartment in the complex "Comodoro", L…
$312 667
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
VYM Canarias Estate Agents are offering a studio flat for sale in the Udalla Park holiday co…
$260 004
Leave a request
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
VYM Canarias Estate Agents are offering a studio flat for sale in the Udalla Park holiday co…
$238 432
Leave a request
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