Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Arona
  5. Duplexes

Pool Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Arona, Spain

Duplex To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
For sale duplex apartment in the Santa Ana complex in the Costa del Silencio area. It has a …
€155,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with security in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with security
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
For sale duplex apartment in the Santa Ana complex in the Costa del Silencio area. It has a …
€250,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
On sale is a duplex located in the picturesque Chayofita area, in La Finca.Duplex is located…
€262,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
On sale is a duplex apartment in the complex Parque Tropical, Los Cristianos. The complex ha…
€315,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
€365,000
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон in Arona, Spain
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Duplex apartment for sale in the El Cortijo complex, in the heart of Playa de Las Americas. …
€220,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Duplex for sale in Park Santiago II. Playa de Las Americas is the capital of tourism in Tene…
€365,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Duplex with panoramic ocean views, located in the exclusive residential complex Bahía de los…
€690,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir