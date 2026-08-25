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Pool Duplexes in Arona, Spain

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3 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
On sale is a duplex located in the picturesque Chayofita area, in La Finca.Duplex is located…
$305 567
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
A beautiful duplex is for sale, which is located in the Golf Resort complex, in the Los Cris…
$425 695
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
On sale is a duplex apartment in the complex Parque Tropical, Los Cristianos. The complex ha…
$367 380
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Red Fenix MontenegroRed Fenix Montenegro
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