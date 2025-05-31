Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Arona, Spain

No properties were found in this region.
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
In the heart of Ciudad Quesada, one of the most appreciated residential areas of the Costa B…
$773,819
1 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Fantastic elevated ground floor apartment with open views in Cala Blanca, well positioned wi…
$346,868
1 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Discover this cozy studio flat in Torremolinos, in excellent condition, perfectly located ju…
$398,045
2 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Allow us to present an exceptional apartment in the heart of Madrid's distinguished Goya nei…
$1,64M
1 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
The promotion has a total of 82 homes that will be executed in 2 phases. Phase 1 corresponds…
$773,345
2 bedroom apartment in Malaga, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Malaga, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Discover this exclusive 209m2 apartment in one of the most sought -after areas in Malaga (Ce…
$705,109
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ricmar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
New development of 52 townhouses, with 3 and 4 bedrooms on two levels, ground and first floo…
$978,054
3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/2
Contemporary style apartment in a gated complex from the developer in La Serena Golf, Los Al…
$363,927
3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
New project consisting of only 30 luxury apartments and penthouses located in the heart of E…
$636,872
2 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
A new residential development with a highly symmetrical and harmonious design, both in its e…
$676,677
2 bedroom apartment in Resinera Voladilla, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Welcome to this new promotion of apartments and penthouses in the prestigious New Golden Mil…
$790,404
3 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Located in the sought-after area of Goya, within Madrid’s exclusive Salamanca district, this…
$1,96M
