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Pool Apartments for sale in Arona, Spain

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studios
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1 BHK
64
2 BHK
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3 BHK
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34 properties total found
Studio apartment in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Studio for sale at Chaparral at Costa del Silencio. Salon, American equipped kitchen, bathro…
$92 137
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1 bedroom apartment in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
For sale is an apartment located in the Flamingo complex in the Palm Mar zone. The complex i…
$167 945
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3 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Apartment in the complex Playa Graciosa, Los Cristianos, consists of 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms…
$524 829
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2 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
For sale apartment in the Parque Santiago III complex, in the Playa de Las Americas zone. On…
$798 906
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1 bedroom apartment in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
One bedroom apartment in the town of Palm Mar, in the Bahia de Los Menceyes complex, located…
$373 212
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
On sale is an apartment located in the complex "Parque Santiago 2", Playa de Las Americas. T…
$360 383
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
On sale is an apartment located in the Las Americas area, in the Las Floritas complex.Consis…
$186 606
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Apartment for sale located in the Castle Harbor complex, Los Cristianos. The apartment is l…
$192 437
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2 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Apartment for sale in Castle Harbor in Los Cristianos.  Area 65 m2 inside and 9 m2 terrace. …
$276 410
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
One-bedroom apartment in Oasis Mango, Los Cristianos. Fully reformed with ocean views. The c…
$163 280
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2 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
On sale apartment in the complex El Drago, Costa del Silencio.Consists of 2 bedrooms, 1 bath…
$127 125
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Apartment for sale in the Torres del Sol complex in Los Cristianos with 1 bedroom, 1 bathroo…
$256 583
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
Apartment for sale in the La Finca complex, in the Chayofa area. The apartment consists of:…
$184 273
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1 bedroom apartment in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
One bedroom apartment in the Los Balandros complex, in the Palm Mar area. With living room, …
$169 112
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2 bedroom apartment in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
On sale is an apartment located in the beautiful complex ¨Las Olas¨, Palm Mar.The complex ha…
$326 560
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2 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
On sale is an apartment located in the Parque Santiago III complex, Las Americas. The distan…
$437 358
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2 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
For sale is an apartment located in the complex "Las Floritas", Las Americas with ocean view…
$214 597
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
An apartment for sale, which is located in the tourist area of ​​El Dorado, Las Americas. T…
$169 112
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2 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
For sale is a mountain view apartment located in the Chayofa Country Club, in the area of th…
$220 428
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
The apartment in the complex Tajinaste, Las Americas with one bedroom, one bathroom, with a …
$195 936
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1 bedroom apartment in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
A wonderful apartment is for sale, which is located in the Palm Mar area, in the San Remo co…
$209 932
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
For sale studio at Castle Harbor at Los Cristianos. Fully furnished, consists of a living ro…
$162 114
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 98 m²
On sale is an apartment located in the Playa Graciosa II complex, on Ancla Street.The apartm…
$489 840
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
On sale is a beautiful apartment with 1 a bedroom in the Summerland complex, in the Los Cris…
$220 428
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
On sale is an apartment located in the El Caribe complex, which is located in the Las Americ…
$163 164
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1 bedroom apartment in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
On sale Apartment in Palm Mar with garden views. Consists: 1 bedroom, bathroom, living room,…
$186 606
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3 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Apartment for sale in the Vista Hermosa complex, in the Los Cristianos area. Apartment cons…
$306 150
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2 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
On sale penthouse with 2 bedrooms in the complex Tenerife Royal Garden, Las Americas. The pe…
$687 526
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
For sale is a renovated and well furnished apartment with one bedroom, living room, American…
$194 770
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
One bedroom apartment in El Dorado complex, Las Americas. In good condition, in a tourist ar…
$174 943
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