Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Arona
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Arona, Spain

studios
8
1 BHK
66
2 BHK
27
3 BHK
5
Apartment To archive
Clear all
20 properties total found
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Apartment for sale in Playa de Las Americas in the Parque Santiago I complex. Fully renovate…
€450,000
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Arona, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Spacious apartment in Playa Graciosa complex. The complex Playa Graciosa 1 is located in Los…
€413,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
1 bedroom apartment in Playa de Las Americas, Costa Adeje, in the Viña del Mar complex. The …
€245,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with electricity in Arona, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with electricity
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 48 m²
Cozy 2 bedrooms apartment in Playa de Las Americas with ocean views in the El Paso complex n…
€375,000
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Arona, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Beautiful corner apartment for sale in the new complex Colinas de los Menceyes in Palm-Mar. …
€720,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Apartment for sale in Los Cristianos in the Jardines Canarios complex, a few meters from the…
€369,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Apartment for sale in the complex Parque Santiago III, in the city of Playa de Las Americas.…
€475,000
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Apartment with terrace in Palm Mar in the Bahía de los Menceyes complex, located on the grou…
€315,000
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Arona, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Spacious apartment with contemporary décor located on the second floor of the new complex Co…
€530,000
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Arona, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Apartment in the Primavera complex in Palm Mar. The apartment is located in a complex with a…
€227,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with security in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with security
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
1 bedroom apartment for sale in the Optimist complex in Playa de Las Americas, just 300 mete…
€239,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Apartment in the complex Amarilla Bay in Costa del Silencio. The complex is located on the f…
€159,000
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
One bedroom apartment with ocean views, located on the first floor in the Bahía de Los Mence…
€315,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Apartment in the Compostela Beach complex overlooking the pool and partial ocean and mountai…
€395,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
1 bedroom apartment for sale in the Torres de Yomely complex in Playa de Las Américas. Apart…
€189,000
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 46 m²
Spacious ground floor apartment in the exclusive and luxurious Bahia de los Menсeyes complex…
€330,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with wi-fi in Arona, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with wi-fi
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Beautiful apartment with fantastic ocean views. The apartment is decorated with modern and h…
€480,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
1 bedroom apartment for sale in the center of Playa de Las Americas in the Park Santiago II …
€318,000
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with security in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with security
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Apartment in the Las Terrazas complex in Playa de Las Americas. This is the capital of touri…
€157,500
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Arona, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Fantastic apartment located in Los Christianos, about. Tenerife. Apartment of 80 sq.m. with …
€325,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir