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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Arona, Spain

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studios
13
1 BHK
64
2 BHK
29
3 BHK
9
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4 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
For sale is a furnished apartment with one bedroom, living room, American style kitchen, bat…
$299 583
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
VYM Canarias Estate Agents are offering a studio flat for sale in the Udalla Park holiday co…
$260 004
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2 bedroom apartment in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
We are offering the opportunity to purchase new flats in the Palma Real Suites residential c…
$694 851
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
2 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
We offer for sale a spacious and bright apartment located in Los Cristianos, in the magnific…
$331 348
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