Apartments with garden for sale in Arona, Spain

15 properties total found
Apartment in Arona, Spain
Apartment
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
First line from the beach! We offer for sale a studio apartment in the complex "Comodoro", L…
$305,707
2 bedroom apartment in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Fantastic apartment for sale in the complex "Las Olas", Palm Mar. This spacious apartment ha…
$559,330
4 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
This stunning townhouse in the exclusive urbanization Costa del Sol on the Costa del Silenci…
$577,446
2 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
We offer for sale this cozy one bedroom duplex in the center of the Parque Tropical 2 comple…
$469,882
1 bedroom apartment in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Luxury Apartment with Sea Views in Palm-Mar Discover this exclusive 1-bedroom apartment loc…
$430,254
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
For sale a beautiful penthouse-apartment in the magnificent residential complex ‘Vista Hermo…
$486,866
2 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
We offer for sale a very spacious and refurbished apartment in the residential complex "Prim…
$205,163
3 bedroom apartment in El Bebedero, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
El Bebedero, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 249 m²
Wonderful and unique villa in Valle San Lorenzo is perfect for a rustic hotel or can be used…
$1,30M
3 bedroom apartment in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Unique two-story townhouse for sale, just 50 meters from the beach, in the complex "Estrella…
$563,859
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Arona, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
We are pleased to offer you this cosy and bright, fully renovated apartment, located in a qu…
$260,417
3 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Apartment for sale in Vista Hermosa complex, in the Los Cristianos area. Sostiot apartment:…
$287,683
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
Apartment for sale in La Finca complex, in Chayofa district. The apartment consists of: 1 b…
$173,158
1 bedroom apartment in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
For sale is a beautiful apartment, which is located in the Palm Mar area, in the San Remo co…
$197,268
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Apartment for sale, which is located in the Rocas del Mar complex, in the Costa Del Silencio…
$141,376
1 bedroom apartment in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
On sale a cozy apartment with one bedroom, bathroom, living room and terrace. The apartment …
$146,855
