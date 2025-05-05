Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Arona
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Arona, Spain

penthouses
3
studios
8
1 BHK
54
2 BHK
25
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in El Bebedero, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
El Bebedero, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 249 m²
Wonderful and unique villa in Valle San Lorenzo is perfect for a rustic hotel or can be used…
$1,30M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
A single apartment in the town of Palm Mar, in the Bahia de Los Menceyes complex, located 20…
$350,700
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
On sale an apartment with one room in the Los Cristianos zone, the La Chunga complex. The a…
$230,147
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
Apartment for sale in La Finca complex, in Chayofa district. The apartment consists of: 1 b…
$173,158
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Apartment in Valle San Lorenzo, near the school. It consists of a living room, American kitc…
$87,675
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
One-bedroom apartment in the Los Balandros complex, in the Palm Mar zone. With a hall, bathr…
$158,911
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go