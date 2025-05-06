Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Area Metropolitana de Murcia, Spain

Villa 4 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 195 m²
3, 4, 5 Bedroom Exclusive Villas with Golf Course Views in Murcia These opulent villas are l…
$923,669
Villa 4 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
$520,961
Villa 3 bedrooms in Beniel, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Beniel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Large villa in Murcia Wonderful independent villa situated on one level of 430m2 on a fantas…
$406,679
Villa 4 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
Modern 3-Bedroom Standalone Villas Alongside the Golf Course in Murcia These contemporary 3-…
$651,334
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
$379,376
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
$379,376
Villa 4 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
$384,330
Villa 6 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 369 m²
$910,543
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
$304,076
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
$392,851
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
$308,039
Villa 4 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 203 m²
$538,994
Villa 2 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
2 Bedroom Single-Story Modern Villas with Solarium and Optional Pool in Sucina Murcia These …
$397,664
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
$339,744
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
$518,782
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
3, 4, 5 Bedroom Exclusive Villas with Golf Course Views in Murcia These opulent villas are l…
$946,364
Villa 2 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Luxury Villas in a Mediterranean Wellness Resort in Murcia Nestled in the Costa…
$457,296
Villa 4 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 201 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Luxury Villas in a Mediterranean Wellness Resort in Murcia Nestled in the Costa…
$750,056
Villa 2 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Semi-detached ground floor villas in Bálsicas, Murcia A complex initially made up of 3 semi-…
$239,900
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
$396,220
Villa 2 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 117 m²
$307,643
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 155 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Luxury Villas in a Mediterranean Wellness Resort in Murcia Nestled in the Costa…
$496,393
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Modern 3-Bedroom Standalone Villas Alongside the Golf Course in Murcia These contemporary 3-…
$546,939
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
$308,039
Villa 2 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
$297,140
Villa 2 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
2 Bedroom Elegant One-Level Homes with Solarium in Sucina Murcia Located in the charming inl…
$351,656
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
$308,039
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN TORREGUIL, MURCIA New Build townhouses and semi-detached …
$339,277
