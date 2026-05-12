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Pool Houses for Sale in in Area Metropolitana de Murcia, Spain

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Murcia
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1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 1
Fantastic villa with a private pool, on-plot parking and spacius rooftop terrace located in …
$324,372
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Property types in Area Metropolitana de Murcia

villas

Properties features in Area Metropolitana de Murcia, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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