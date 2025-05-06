Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Area Metropolitana de Murcia
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Area Metropolitana de Murcia, Spain

Murcia
129
House Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Beniel, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Beniel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Large villa in Murcia Wonderful independent villa situated on one level of 430m2 on a fantas…
$406,679
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
$379,376
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
$379,376
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
$384,330
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
$304,076
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
$308,039
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
$339,744
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
$396,220
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
$308,039
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
$297,140
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
$308,039
Leave a request

Property types in Area Metropolitana de Murcia

villas
townhouses

Properties features in Area Metropolitana de Murcia, Spain

with Terrace
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go