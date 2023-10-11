Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain

Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 360 m²
A luxurious villa with swimming pool and sea views is located in San Sebstian, Spain. In a …
€1,86M
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 874 m²
An exclusive mansion with magnificent sea views is located in San Sebastian, Basque Country.…
€1,85M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 265 m²
The modern villa is located next to the famous culinary centre in San Sebastian, Basque Coun…
€1,45M

