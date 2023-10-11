UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Madrid
18
San Sebastian de los Reyes
15
Alcobendas
3
11 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
604 m²
DescriptionBuilding with 12 tourist apartments in Madrid, 3 million euros, 7% profitability.…
€3,00M
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, in city center
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
2
75 m²
Beautiful apartment with a tourist license, located a minute walk from La Concha Beach, next…
€550,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
2
67 m²
The new residential complex is located on Aldamar Street in San Sebastian, Basque Country. T…
€850,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
3
100 m²
The delightful apartment with beautiful views of the bay is located in San Sebastian. Apartm…
€750,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
4
360 m²
A luxurious villa with swimming pool and sea views is located in San Sebstian, Spain. In a …
€1,86M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
6
874 m²
An exclusive mansion with magnificent sea views is located in San Sebastian, Basque Country.…
€1,85M
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, in city center, with internet
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
2
85 m²
The modern apartment at the planning stage is located in San Sebastian, Spain. The apartment…
€1,55M
Recommend
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
4
124 m²
The excellent apartment at the planning stage is located in an exclusive residential complex…
€1,85M
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
3
130 m²
Great apartment located next to Paseo Nuevo and Paseo Salamanca, San Sebastian. The apartmen…
€800,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
3
141 m²
The elegant apartment is located in San Sebastian, Basque Country. The apartment is located …
€1,35M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
4
265 m²
The modern villa is located next to the famous culinary centre in San Sebastian, Basque Coun…
€1,45M
Recommend
Property types in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares
apartments
houses
Properties features in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
