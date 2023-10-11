Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain

Madrid
18
San Sebastian de los Reyes
15
Alcobendas
3
11 properties total found
Apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Area 604 m²
DescriptionBuilding with 12 tourist apartments in Madrid, 3 million euros, 7% profitability.…
€3,00M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, in city center in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, in city center
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Beautiful apartment with a tourist license, located a minute walk from La Concha Beach, next…
€550,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
The new residential complex is located on Aldamar Street in San Sebastian, Basque Country. T…
€850,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
The delightful apartment with beautiful views of the bay is located in San Sebastian. Apartm…
€750,000
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 360 m²
A luxurious villa with swimming pool and sea views is located in San Sebstian, Spain. In a …
€1,86M
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 874 m²
An exclusive mansion with magnificent sea views is located in San Sebastian, Basque Country.…
€1,85M
2 room apartment with sea view, in city center, with internet in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
2 room apartment with sea view, in city center, with internet
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
The modern apartment at the planning stage is located in San Sebastian, Spain. The apartment…
€1,55M
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 124 m²
The excellent apartment at the planning stage is located in an exclusive residential complex…
€1,85M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Great apartment located next to Paseo Nuevo and Paseo Salamanca, San Sebastian. The apartmen…
€800,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 141 m²
The elegant apartment is located in San Sebastian, Basque Country. The apartment is located …
€1,35M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 265 m²
The modern villa is located next to the famous culinary centre in San Sebastian, Basque Coun…
€1,45M

