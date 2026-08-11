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Villas for sale in Anoia, Spain

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41 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 91 m²
Description of object: In San Fulgencio we offer a residential complex of twelve bungalows d…
$361,814
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 99 m²
Description of object: Located in the prestigious area of Orihuela Costa, this exclusive col…
$475,987
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 122 m²
Description of object: In a closed and security-controlled area in Roldán near Murcia, moder…
$449,842
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 84 m²
Description of object: A modern residential project is being built on the Costa Cálida, comb…
$401,318
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 111 m²
Description of object: Located in the charming town of Algorfa, this exclusive collection of…
$542,322
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 275 m²
Description of object: Located in the exclusive area of Dehesa de Campoamor, these villas of…
$1,77M
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
Description of object: On the southeast coast of Spain, in the region of Murcia, a private r…
$746,006
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 119 m²
Description of object: In the heart of picturesque San Javier you will find a residential pr…
$398,464
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 203 m²
Description of object: Located in the prestigious area of Orihuela Costa, this exclusive det…
$1,02M
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 308 m²
Description of object: We present one of the last available houses of this prestigious proje…
$778,660
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Description of object: In the enchanting setting of La Nucia stands an exclusive collection …
$667,912
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
Description of object: In the heart of the Costa Cálida, in the prestigious Los Alcázares ar…
$491,515
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
Description of object: We present you an exclusive complex of modern villas in the popular a…
$534,330
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Description of object: In the heart of the Spanish town of Roldán is an exclusive complex of…
$362,956
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 122 m²
Description of object: On the Costa Cálida, in the quiet and sought-after area of Los Alcáza…
$685,609
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 137 m²
Description of object: We present this charming, traditional Spanish house in an ideal locat…
$348,228
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 260 m²
Description of object: Located in the charming town of Orihuela, this exclusive collection o…
$625,668
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Description of object: We present to you an exceptional project of an independent modern vil…
$442,991
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 234 m²
Description of object: We present one of the last available houses of this prestigious proje…
$710,156
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
Description of object: In the attractive location of Los Alcázares in the Murcia region, a r…
$640,967
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 111 m²
Description of object: Located in the charming town of Algorfa, this exclusive collection of…
$542,322
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 280 m²
Description of object: Imagine a place where the morning begins with a bathroom in the priva…
$973,895
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 104 m²
Description of object: Located in the exclusive area of Los Guardianes, this residential com…
$398,464
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 242 m²
Description of object: Located in the charming town of Orihuela, these exclusive villas offe…
$1,14M
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 349 m²
Description of object: We present you a unique corner villa built in 1996, located in the pr…
$1,37M
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 360 m²
Description of object: This exceptional house with a total area of 360 m2 (255 m2 living are…
$846,022
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 137 m²
Description of object: Located in the charming town of San Javier, this residential complex …
$376,657
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 93 m²
Description of object: In the charming town of Orihuela, a unique opportunity opens up to ac…
$319,684
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
Description of the site: In the popular area of Orihuela Costa, a small residential complex …
$388,188
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Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 122 m²
Description of the site: In a quiet and well-developed area of San Javier, an exclusive resi…
$422,326
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Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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