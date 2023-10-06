Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Сommercial property for Sale in Andalusia, Spain

Commercial with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benalmadena, Spain
Commercial with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benalmadena, Spain
Area 11 000 m²
Floor 3/3
Andalusian Style Commercial Property Suitable for Hotel or SPA Commercial investment propert…
€8,50M
Commercial with sea view, with garage, in city center in Estepona, Spain
Commercial with sea view, with garage, in city center
Estepona, Spain
Area 951 m²
Number of floors 1
Offer Investor 1,500,000 € Estepona  Total area 951m2, 600m2 for living space Sale of one …
€1,50M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Almogia, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Almogia, Spain
Area 10 500 m²
DescriptionHotel 4* on the Costa del Sol, 243 rooms, 20.5 million €, 6% profitability!The ho…
€20,50M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Almogia, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Almogia, Spain
Area 16 970 m²
DescriptionHotel 4 * for sale on the first sea line in Spain: 228 rooms, 17.770 million euro…
€17,77M
Commercial 6 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marbella, Spain
Commercial 6 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 936 m²
The delightful boutique hotel is situated on the hills of Marbella, in the urbanization of R…
€2,00M

