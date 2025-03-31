Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Alzira
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Alzira, Spain

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms with Balcony, with Furnitured, with Terrace in Alzira, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms with Balcony, with Furnitured, with Terrace
Alzira, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 403 m²
This is a nice typical house in the Valencia region with a big garden plot. It has 2 floors.…
$347,032
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms with Balcony, with Terrace, with Garden in Alzira, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms with Balcony, with Terrace, with Garden
Alzira, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 667 m²
If you are looking for a countryside property with quiet surroundings only 5 minutes by car …
$753,711
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes