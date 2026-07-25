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Terraced Penthouses for sale in Alto Guadalentin, Spain

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Aguilas
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1 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/3
Stunning penthouse with big rooftop terrace, amazing sea view and community pool nestled clo…
$345,299
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Properties features in Alto Guadalentin, Spain

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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