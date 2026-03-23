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Pool Apartments for sale in Alto Guadalentin, Spain

Aguilas
145
Lorca
3
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1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
Modern middle floor apartment with terrace and community pool in a premium residential near …
$331,870
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Property types in Alto Guadalentin

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Alto Guadalentin, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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