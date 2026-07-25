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Apartments near golf course for sale in Alto Guadalentin, Spain

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Aguilas
152
Lorca
3
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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsBuilt area: 64 m2Useful area: 54 m2Terrace: 24 m2.Orientation - North…
$335,837
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Property types in Alto Guadalentin

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Alto Guadalentin, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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