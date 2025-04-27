Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Altea
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Altea, Spain

Villa Delete
Clear all
46 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 610 m²
Located in one of the most privileged areas of Sierra Altea, just a few meters from the pres…
$2,55M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Villa 6 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
A modern and luxurious villa with stunning sea views. Located in the prestigious urbanizatio…
$2,11M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 420 m²
Breathtaking luxury villa located in the prestigious urbanization of Altea Hills, with 24 ho…
$2,01M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 674 m²
This impressive modern house has become one of the iconic properties of our beautiful and un…
$5,96M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 358 m²
Beautiful Mediterranean villa distributed on one floor on a large flat plot of land. The Vil…
$1,84M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Villa 5 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 299 m²
Nice villa in Altea, Costa Blanca, Alicante Residential full of light with large interior sp…
$1,31M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 195 m²
Beautiful villa located in Altea, on the Costa Blanca. The main house, which is located on t…
$596,462
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Located in the prestigious Altea Hills development, this beautiful Mediterranean home offers…
$630,833
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 490 m²
This magnificent villa of modern and contemporary style can only be described with the words…
$3,81M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Villa 5 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 267 m²
Nice villa in Altea, Costa Blanca, Alicante Residential full of light with large interior sp…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 560 m²
Luxurious Villa with a breathtaking view in Altea. This luxury villa has 560 square feet o…
$2,27M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 219 m²
$1,71M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 520 m²
This beautiful villa has been reformed with high quality standards. Surrounded by nature, it…
$1,63M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Villa 5 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Modern and current style villa in Golf Altea. The villa, with a total area of 450 m² on a pl…
$925,561
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Villa 6 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
This beautiful villa is situated in a quiet residential area of Santa Clara just a few kilom…
$1,19M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
MENINA GROUP exclusively presents this wonderful villa located in one of the most sought-aft…
$1,59M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Fantastic brand-new luxury villa in beautiful Altea-Hills. Welcome into total luxury an…
$2,45M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 425 m²
At the foot of the Sierra de Bernia and overlooking the Bay of Altea, we find this magnifice…
$3,04M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 412 m²
This newly built villa will be ready to start enjoying in no time. Designed by the Ramón Ga…
$2,34M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Villa in the Sierra de Altea, Costa Blanca A magnificent home with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathroom…
$1,96M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 593 m²
Located in the exclusive area of Altea Hills, we find this stunning architectural marvel.&nb…
$2,16M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Villa 7 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 840 m²
This exclusive villa is everything a Mediterranean villa should be. A lifestyle in the perfe…
$2,71M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Villa 5 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 680 m²
A stunning property located in the finest area of Sierra de Altea. With a plot of 1700m2, …
$3,81M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 301 m²
Villa project in Altea Hills, Costa Blanca Modern home with innovative features, state-of-th…
$2,45M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
Beautiful villa for sale in Galera, in a very quiet area and beautiful views. The villa h…
$757,780
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 517 m²
Luxury villa in the Sierra de Altea, North Costa Blanca In the Sierra de Altea, with impress…
$2,28M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 470 m²
SOLD !! This beautiful and exclusive villa is located in one of the most renowned and …
$2,70M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 564 m²
Villa with sea and mountain views in Altea, Costa Blanca The house has a built area of 564m2…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 501 m²
$1,78M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 771 m²
MENINA GROUP presents this property where the essence of exclusivity and luxury intertwine i…
$6,42M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Realting.com
Go