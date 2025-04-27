Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garden for sale in Altea, Spain

4 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
This beautiful villa is situated in a quiet residential area of Santa Clara just a few kilom…
$1,19M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 244 m²
Unique villa is located in the stunning valley of Altea, just in 5 minutes drive  to the bea…
$1,41M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 328 m²
New Construction- Modern villa in one level walking distance to the beach. Second line of th…
$862,159
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
This beautiful villa located in very quiet and safe residential area, next to the Altea golf…
$536,816
