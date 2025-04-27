Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garage for sale in Altea, Spain

30 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 610 m²
Located in one of the most privileged areas of Sierra Altea, just a few meters from the pres…
$2,55M
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 575 m²
Magnificent villa located in an environment of tranquility and nature but a very short dista…
$1,63M
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 674 m²
This impressive modern house has become one of the iconic properties of our beautiful and un…
$5,96M
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 299 m²
Nice villa in Altea, Costa Blanca, Alicante Residential full of light with large interior sp…
$1,31M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 490 m²
This magnificent villa of modern and contemporary style can only be described with the words…
$3,81M
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 267 m²
Nice villa in Altea, Costa Blanca, Alicante Residential full of light with large interior sp…
$1,25M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 560 m²
Luxurious Villa with a breathtaking view in Altea. This luxury villa has 560 square feet o…
$2,27M
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 520 m²
This beautiful villa has been reformed with high quality standards. Surrounded by nature, it…
$1,63M
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Modern and current style villa in Golf Altea. The villa, with a total area of 450 m² on a pl…
$925,561
Close
Villa 6 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 573 m²
Located in one of the most privileged areas of Altea, next to the prestigious Altea Golf Clu…
$2,98M
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Fantastic brand-new luxury villa in beautiful Altea-Hills. Welcome into total luxury an…
$2,45M
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Villa in the Sierra de Altea, Costa Blanca A magnificent home with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathroom…
$1,96M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 593 m²
Located in the exclusive area of Altea Hills, we find this stunning architectural marvel.&nb…
$2,16M
Close
Villa 7 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 840 m²
This exclusive villa is everything a Mediterranean villa should be. A lifestyle in the perfe…
$2,71M
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 680 m²
A stunning property located in the finest area of Sierra de Altea. With a plot of 1700m2, …
$3,81M
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 301 m²
Villa project in Altea Hills, Costa Blanca Modern home with innovative features, state-of-th…
$2,45M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
Beautiful villa for sale in Galera, in a very quiet area and beautiful views. The villa h…
$757,780
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 517 m²
Luxury villa in the Sierra de Altea, North Costa Blanca In the Sierra de Altea, with impress…
$2,28M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 470 m²
SOLD !! This beautiful and exclusive villa is located in one of the most renowned and …
$2,70M
Close
Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 564 m²
Villa with sea and mountain views in Altea, Costa Blanca The house has a built area of 564m2…
$1,36M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 760 m²
Luxury in Sierra Altea. From the heights of Sierra Altea, you have a spectacular view of t…
$6,09M
Close
Villa 6 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 110 m²
This magnificent villa is located in one of the best areas of Sierra de Altea. From the mome…
$3,81M
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 540 m²
Luxury villa in the Sierra de Altea, Costa Blanca  New construction housing project, located…
$2,07M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 178 m²
4 bedrooms, 5 bathroomsArea: 178 m2.Plot size: 557 m2.Terrace: 68 m2.Private pool: 27 m2.The…
$1,95M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
This luxurious villa is located in Sierra de Altea. This house rises from a privileged plot …
$1,25M
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Mediterranean renovated villa for sale in the golf course of Altea Don Cayo (Altea golf) wit…
$1,07M
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
For sale beautiful villa with fantastic panoramic sea views South facing.  Completely…
$1,31M
Close
Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Villa Esmeralda is a 3-story designer villa located in the heart of the city with stunning o…
$1,91M
Close
Villa 8 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 920 m²
Nestled in the prestigious Sierra de Altea, this luxury villa redefines the concept of exclu…
$2,89M
Close
Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Villa for sale in Altea la Vella, Costa Blanca The property has sea views, 3 bedrooms, 3 bat…
$871,272
