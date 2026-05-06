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Penthouses with garden for sale in Altea, Spain

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1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 342 m²
Floor 4/4
Key ready high end penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and stunning sea vi…
$2,43M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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