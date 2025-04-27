Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Altea
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Altea, Spain

penthouses
6
1 BHK
4
2 BHK
21
3 BHK
27
20 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Fantastic duplex penthouse apartment on the seafront of Altea. This apartment is a unique op…
$699,752
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
3 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
MENINA GROUP presents this beautiful and spacious apartment, with 200 m2 built plus terrace …
$878,751
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
4 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 337 m²
Beautiful villa with private swimming pool and large patio in Altea Description:   Welcome…
$1,15M
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 540 m²
Magnificent villa under construction in Sierra de Altea, a stone's throw from the Don Cayo G…
$2,07M
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
4 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Menina group presents this impressive newly built villa in Altea Hills. Large open spaces of…
$2,45M
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
4 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Located in the center of Altea's old village, this apartment is for sale. It is a spaciou…
$320,861
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
2 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
MENINA GROUP presents this beautiful apartment with a large terrace and sea views. Located i…
$339,705
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
3 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
This apartment is an opportunity on the market. With three bedrooms and two bathrooms, the a…
$308,966
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
3 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 575 m²
Apartment in the Sierra de Altea, Costa Blanca The houses have a constructed area from 575m²…
$2,29M
4 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
This apartment, located on the seafront, stands out for its unbeatable views of the entire B…
$883,535
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
2 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
This nice duplex apartment is located in a safe urbanisation in the Mascarat area of Altea. …
$456,820
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
3 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
A stunning luxury villa located in the beautiful town of Altea, on the Costa Blanca, close t…
$1,76M
3 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Well-maintained and spacious apartment located close to Cap Negret's beach. In this apartmen…
$575,703
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
3 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
MENINA GROUP presents this fantastic apartment in the most exclusive complex in Altea, Villa…
$798,449
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
2 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Spacious two-bedroom apartment in Altea la Nova with beautiful sea views. The apartment is i…
$413,661
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
3 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 243 m²
The last apartment of the exclusive urbanization in Altea has been put up for sale. A super …
$2,24M
2 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Just a few steps from the Altea yacht club, surrounded by all services and restaurants, we f…
$804,694
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
3 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Newly renovated villa with spectacular views and modern style!  This modern property offers …
$1,84M
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 223 m²
DUPLEX PENTHOUSE APARTMENT IN ALTEA WITH PRIVATE POOL AND SEA VIEWS Fantastic duplex pent…
$620,670
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
2 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Apartments on the seafront in Altea. They consist of 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with large …
$333,225
