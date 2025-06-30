Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Altea, Spain

1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Exclusive Apartment for Sale in Altea, Next to the Historic Center This property features th…
$372,009
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, 简体中文, Dutch, עִברִית
