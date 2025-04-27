Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Altea, Spain

3 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
MENINA GROUP presents this beautiful and spacious apartment, with 200 m2 built plus terrace …
$878,751
Leave a request
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
4 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 337 m²
Beautiful villa with private swimming pool and large patio in Altea Description:   Welcome…
$1,15M
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 5/5
This elegant residence in Altea offers the perfect retreat for those seeking comfort by the …
$1,13M
4 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 540 m²
Magnificent villa under construction in Sierra de Altea, a stone's throw from the Don Cayo G…
$2,07M
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
4 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Menina group presents this impressive newly built villa in Altea Hills. Large open spaces of…
$2,45M
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Altea, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
These newly developed apartments are located in a peaceful residential area of Altea, one of…
$562,934
2 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
MENINA GROUP presents this beautiful apartment with a large terrace and sea views. Located i…
$339,705
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
4 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
DESIGNER VILLA WITH SPECTACULAR SEA VIEWS Immerse yourself in the epitome of Mediterranea…
$1,80M
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 575 m²
Apartment in the Sierra de Altea, Costa Blanca The houses have a constructed area from 575m²…
$2,29M
4 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
This apartment, located on the seafront, stands out for its unbeatable views of the entire B…
$883,535
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
3 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
A stunning luxury villa located in the beautiful town of Altea, on the Costa Blanca, close t…
$1,76M
3 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Well-maintained and spacious apartment located close to Cap Negret's beach. In this apartmen…
$575,703
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
3 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
MENINA GROUP exclusively presents this incredible penthouse in the luxurious DUCADO REAL dev…
$1,08M
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 829 m²
This Luxurious Villa is built on a 2,278m2 plot, the house has 829m2 of which 749m2 are usef…
$4,01M
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
MENINA GROUP presents this fantastic apartment in the most exclusive complex in Altea, Villa…
$798,449
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
2 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3
Located in the tranquil Mediterranean town of Altea, this exclusive project offers a unique …
$528,817
4 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
Wonderful villa under construction, located in the hills of an elite urbanization on the sho…
$1,92M
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
2 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Just a few steps from the Altea yacht club, surrounded by all services and restaurants, we f…
$804,694
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
3 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Newly renovated villa with spectacular views and modern style!  This modern property offers …
$1,84M
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
MENINA GROUP exclusively presents this beautiful and spacious apartment. This jewel is locat…
$968,181
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
2 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 223 m²
DUPLEX PENTHOUSE APARTMENT IN ALTEA WITH PRIVATE POOL AND SEA VIEWS Fantastic duplex pent…
$620,670
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
