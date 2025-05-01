Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Alt Penedes
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Alt Penedes, Spain

1 property total found
Villa 12 bedrooms in Gelida, Spain
Villa 12 bedrooms
Gelida, Spain
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 9
Area 80 m²
Farmhouse with 3 floors above ground restored in 2005 with views of the Sierra del Ordal and…
$6,30M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Alt Penedes, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go