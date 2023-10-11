Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Almunecar
  5. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Almunecar, Spain

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in La Herradura, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
La Herradura, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 248 m²
Properties with Private Pool and Private Garden in Almuñécar La Herradura La Herradura is pa…
€890,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir