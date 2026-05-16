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Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Almunecar, Spain

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1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Almunecar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 4
New Build Townhouses in a Sought After Beachside Location in Almuñecar This new project is s…
$489,545
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