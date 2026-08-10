Seaview Apartments for Sale in Almunecar, Spain

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Beach Apartments for Sale in Spain

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3 BHK
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2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Almunecar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 4
Cost Effective Seaview Apartments 250 m from the Beach in Almuñecar This new project is loca…
$401,868
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3 bedroom apartment in Almunecar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 4
Cost Effective Seaview Apartments 250 m from the Beach in Almuñecar This new project is loca…
$411,160
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